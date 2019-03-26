× Working to stop teen violence in Guilford County after 3 high school students killed in less than a month

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Three Guilford County high school students have been shot and killed in less than a month.

Two shootings happened in Greensboro and the other in High Point, involving two 17-year-olds and an 18-year-old.

Just this past weekend, James Currie, a senior at Dudley High School, was gunned down near a home on Montcastle Drive in Greensboro. The weekend before that, James Murray Jr. was shot and killed at a crowded park in High Point.

Earlier this month, Page High School football player Sincere Davis was shot and killed at a gathering at an apartment complex in Greensboro.

This violence has impacted the families of the young men, their classmates and the community. Finding a solution to the growing issue of gun violence is what one local activists says his organization does.

Jim Summey, the executive director of High Point Community Against Violence, spoke to FOX8 about his organization, which works with violent offenders and tries to provide a proactive approach before guns are drawn.

“We are all working trying to be supportive to those and we’re trying to reduce this violence. And trying to literally talk to the ones caught up in it and ask them to please find a way to stop,” Summey said.

Currie was a Dudley High School senior on track to graduate and head to college. We spoke with the principal at Dudley High School about his life and the challenges of keeping students safe outside of the walls of the school.

“We know that when they are with us they are safe. They are getting a high-quality education and we can’t control the factors once they leave the school campus. We just hope and pray that our students are always safe and always making the right decisions,” Principal Rodney Wilds said.

“This is not the way you’re supposed to grow up in our world, you’re supposed to have the chance to graduate high school and see what you can do with your life,” Summey said, adding that many lives are being cut short either by death of by the fact that they’re being punished for committing violent acts.