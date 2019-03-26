× Winston-Salem hit and run leaves 65-year-old bicyclist seriously injured

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are looking for the driver who hit and seriously injured a 65-year-old man on a bicycle, police report.

At about 9:23 p.m. Monday, officers responded to the 3600 block of Reynolda Road.

Officers determined that 65-year-old Robert Lewis Jordan, of Lexington, was riding his bike south on Reynolda Road in the right southbound lane.

An unknown passenger car then hit the back of the bike and kept going.

Jordan was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The Winston-Salem Police Department’s Traffic Enforcement Unit continues to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.