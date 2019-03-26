Winston-Salem hit and run leaves 65-year-old bicyclist seriously injured

Posted 5:51 am, March 26, 2019, by , Updated at 05:45AM, March 26, 2019

(Google Maps)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are looking for the driver who hit and seriously injured a 65-year-old man on a bicycle, police report.

At about 9:23 p.m. Monday, officers responded to the 3600 block of Reynolda Road.

Officers determined that 65-year-old Robert Lewis Jordan, of Lexington, was riding his bike south on Reynolda Road in the right southbound lane.

An unknown passenger car then hit the back of the bike and kept going.

Jordan was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The Winston-Salem Police Department’s Traffic Enforcement Unit continues to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.