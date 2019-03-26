× Teen arrested in connection to shooting at Concord Mills mall

CONCORD, N.C. — Concord police arrested and charged a teenager who they said shot a man inside the AMC Theaters at the Concord Mills mall Sunday night, WSOC reports.

Authorities said they identified the shooter as 18-year-old Bryant Eaves Jr. and, with the help of Lancaster County deputies, took him into custody Monday at his home in Indian Land, South Carolina.

Eaves was charged with one count of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill.

Police said the victim, William Weldon, of Charlotte, was rushed to the hospital after being shot inside the theater Sunday evening. He was treated for his injuries and later released.

Authorities said the shooting happened around 6 p.m. during a dispute over seating in the theater and was not an active shooter situation.