Robert Kraft pleads not guilty in solicitation of prostitution case in Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Robert Kraft entered a plea of not guilty to two misdemeanor counts of soliciting prostitution and requested a jury trial, according to court documents filed Tuesday in Florida.

Kraft, the billionaire owner of the New England Patriots, waived his right to an arraignment.

Kraft, 77, was charged with soliciting prostitution last month in Palm Beach County. He was among the more than 100 people who were linked to several central Florida day spas and massage parlors suspected of being used for prostitution and targeted by law enforcement during a monthslong investigation.

Kraft has denied that he committed a crime.

He is arguably the case’s most high-profile defendant, generating speculation over the possible consequences the billionaire could face should the allegations prove true.