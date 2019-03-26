× Randolph County woman charged with child abuse after infant critically injured in February

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A Randolph County woman has been arrested in connection with an ongoing investigation into child abuse after an infant was taken to the hospital in critical condition in February.

Kyla Danielle Nelson, 27, of Franklinville, is charged with felony negligent child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury.

Nelson was arrested on Tuesday, according to a news release from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

Nelson failed to report ongoing suspected physical abuse against the infant, the sheriff’s office said.

Ryan Thomas Morris, 31, of Franklinville, was arrested in February in connection with the abuse. He is charged with felony child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury, felony attempted murder, and felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious bodily injury with intent to kill.

The infant sustained life-threatening injuries and has since been released from Brenner Children’s Hospital into the custody of the Randolph County Department of Social Services.

Nelson was given a $100,000 secured bond. She is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

Morris remains in the Randolph County Detention Center under a $500,000 secured bond awaiting trial in superior court.