Randolph County teen accused of sending inappropriate photos to juvenile
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A Randolph County teen is accused of sending inappropriate photos to a juvenile, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
Gregory Keith Hunt Jr., 18, of Asheboro, is charged with felony disseminate obscenity to a minor under the age of 13.
On March 8, the sheriff’s office received a report about inappropriate photos being sent to a juvenile through a social media app.
On Tuesday, Hunt was arrested.
Hunt was given a $10,000 unsecured bond and is scheduled to appear in court April 1.
