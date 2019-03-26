Randolph County teen accused of sending inappropriate photos to juvenile

Posted 9:44 pm, March 26, 2019, by , Updated at 09:49PM, March 26, 2019

Gregory Keith Hunt Jr.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A Randolph County teen is accused of sending inappropriate photos to a juvenile, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Gregory Keith Hunt Jr., 18, of Asheboro, is charged with felony disseminate obscenity to a minor under the age of 13.

On March 8, the sheriff’s office received a report about inappropriate photos being sent to a juvenile through a social media app.

On Tuesday, Hunt was arrested.

Hunt was given a $10,000 unsecured bond and is scheduled to appear in court April 1.

