One person taken to hospital after shooting in Davidson County

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — One person was injured after a shooting in Davidson County's Reedy Creek Community.

The sheriff's office responded to a possible armed robbery call at 337 Old Mill Farm Rd., near Lexington, Tuesday at 8:24 a.m.

Deputies found one person had been assaulted. That person was taken to the hospital with injuries and then transferred to another hospital.

No word on that person's condition and police say they are not looking for a suspect.

Crime scene tape was wrapped around a trailer at the scene.