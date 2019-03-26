× North Carolina teacher accused of sexually abusing student for years, faces more than 70 charges

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Police said a former teacher at Statesville Christian School is facing charges after sexually abusing a student for more than two years, WSOC reports.

The Statesville Police Department said 47-year-old Derone Martin McNeill is charged with 26 counts of second-degree rape, 26 counts of second-degree forcible sex offense and 26 counts of sexual activity with a student.

They said an investigation revealed McNeill sexually assaulted a student multiple times beginning in February 2012 and continuing through May 2014.

Police said McNeill is currently employed by Pressly Alternative School but was placed on leave after notification about the sexual assault investigation.