× North Carolina K-9 Marley quickly tracks down missing elderly man in need of medical help

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — K-9 Marley saved a man’s life when she found him freezing and in need of medical help in Iredell County, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office.

On Sunday, the Iredell County Sheriff’s office responded to missing person report. The caller said an elderly man with a medical condition went missing at 115 Deepwater Road near Statesville.

At the scene, they got a description of the man’s clothing and set up a perimeter for K-9s to track him down.

The search was over within minutes of when Deputy Joseph Hodges and K-9 Marley arrived at the scene. Marley led officials straight to the man who was only a few hundred yards away.

“He was found, sitting on the ground near a vacant residence, extremely cold and in need of immediate medical attention,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

Marley was once a family pet until she was donated to the sheriff’s office. Hodges and Marley have been a duo since October 2018

“Hard work, dedication and specialized training are hallmarks of the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Canine (K-9) Unit,” the sheriff’s office wrote. “All of our canine teams are specially trained to maintain the highest level of proficiency.”