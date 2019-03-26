North Carolina high school student dies after contracting bacterial meningitis, officials say
STANLY COUNTY, N.C. — Officials said a student at South Stanly High School has died after contracting bacterial meningitis, WSOC reports.
District officials said after receiving notification from the student’s family Monday, they immediately contacted local health officials, who then called the state for guidance.
They said the student had recently transferred from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School District.
“The loss of such a young life leaves me speechless and in deep prayer for the family, community, and school,” Superintendent Dr. Jeff James said, according to WSOC.
The following message was sent home to parents:
“Parents, this message is to inform you that there has been a confirmed case of bacterial meningitis at South Stanly High School. According to our local Health Department, the period in which other students could have contracted the disease has now passed. Further, the Health Department indicated that, at this time, there are no preventative measures the school needs to take. However, as a precaution, we will be sending home information on bacterial meningitis with your student. If you believe your student exhibits any symptoms related to bacterial meningitis, please consult with your health care provider immediately. While we strongly believe this was a single occurrence of the disease, we wanted to ensure all parents were made aware of the situation so they could respond to any health issues promptly. If you have any questions, you may contact the school nurse at 704-961-4100 or the school administration at this same number.
I have spoken with a family member and expressed our condolences for such a tragic loss. The student had only been with us for nine days.”