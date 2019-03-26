× North Carolina high school student dies after contracting bacterial meningitis, officials say

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. — Officials said a student at South Stanly High School has died after contracting bacterial meningitis, WSOC reports.

District officials said after receiving notification from the student’s family Monday, they immediately contacted local health officials, who then called the state for guidance.

They said the student had recently transferred from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School District.

“The loss of such a young life leaves me speechless and in deep prayer for the family, community, and school,” Superintendent Dr. Jeff James said, according to WSOC.

The following message was sent home to parents: