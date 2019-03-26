In Tuesday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses Krispy Kreme's parent company which admitted Nazi family history, wind and solar costs which have plunged rapidly and Apple which launched a new streaming service.
Krispy Kreme parent company admits Nazi family history, wind and solar costs plunge and more
-
Chick-fil-A to release key lime pie drink, NC remains 3rd in solar industry and more
-
Disney+ streaming service to launch this year, Panera’s ‘Pay as you wish’ restaurant to close and more
-
Facebook tops list of most used apps of 2018, Google data centers to run on 1.6 million solar panels and more
-
Duke Energy eliminates 1,900 jobs, Uber and Lyft drivers may be getting stock and more
-
NC Walmart employees see millions in bonuses, Doordash and Instacart under investigation and more
-
-
Target app may charge based on distance to store, major power company fined for computer hack and more
-
The cost of the average 2018 wedding, negotiations between Facebook and government over privacy lapse fines and more
-
Costco beats out Amazon as most satisfying internet retailer, FDA plans to combat opioid abuse and more
-
Study finds least happy tech workers work for Snapchat, Amazon patents mobile delivery buses and more
-
Big companies pull ads in YouTube boycott, a new way to boost your credit score and more
-
-
Starbucks to begin trials for compostable cups
-
Boeing changing flight-control system after crashes, Dick’s Sporting Goods pulls guns from 125 stores and more
-
App stores for Microsoft’s holographic headset, investigation into chicken salmonella outbreak ends and more