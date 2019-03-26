Historic all-female spacewalk, including NC State grad, canceled over shortage of medium spacesuits

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The highly-anticipated, historic all-female spacewalk won't happen this month, NASA reports.

Christina Koch, a North Carolina State University graduate, and Anne McClain were set for a spacewalk on March 29 which would have marked the first with only women in the International Space Station's 21-year history.

Unfortunately, there is only one medium spacesuit available at the International Space Station, and both Koch and McClain wear mediums.

While this does mean the world will have to wait to see the real first all-female spacewalk, McClain and Koch will both still embark on their walks.

McClain became the 13th woman to walk in space on March 11. Here, she learned that the medium spacesuit fits her best which turned out to be the same size Koch wears.

Koch will become the 14th during her March 29 spacewalk with fellow astronaut Nick Hague.