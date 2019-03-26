× High Point woman charged with brandishing gun at high school dance competition

RICHMOND, Va. — A High Point woman is facing charges of brandishing a handgun at a high school dance competition in Virginia, according to Richmond police.

Falan Brown, 36, of High Point, North Carolina, was charged with simple assault, brandishing a firearm and carrying a firearm on school grounds.

At about 6:30 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to Huguenot High School in Richmond, Virginia.

At the scene, they found participants in a dance competition fighting.

Officers stopped the fight and searched the school, finding no other threats.

Several people suffered minor injuries.

One person was taken to the hospital.

Anyone with information to share about this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at their confidential phone number, (804) 780-1000.