High Point University selected to host Governor’s School of North Carolina

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point University has been selected to host the Governor’s School of North Carolina for intellectually gifted high school students, the university announced Tuesday in a news release.

The Governor’s School is a summer residential program that integrates academic disciplines, the arts and unique courses on two campuses in the state.

“This is a win-win relationship between a thriving institution and outstanding high school students in the state,” HPU President Nido Qubein said. “This is another opportunity the HPU family will have to prepare our younger generation for the world as it is going to be.”

Beginning June 16, the university will welcome 350 high school seniors from across North Carolina for five weeks. Seventy-five faculty and staff members will join them.

Governor’s School East is located at Meredith College in Raleigh.

