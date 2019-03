GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police have released surveillance photos of a car believed to be involved in a robbery earlier this month.

Police came to the Walgreens at 300 E. Cornwallis Drive at 7:18 a.m. on March 13 after a reported robbery.

Two men entered the business and stole property. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information on this robbery of the vehicle shown in the surveillance photos is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.