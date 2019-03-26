Did you feel that? Magnitude 2.2 earthquake rocks Piedmont Triad

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Did you feel that?
At about 12:32 a.m. Tuesday morning, an earthquake shook the Piedmont Triad, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The quake was centered about 3 miles below the area of Frazier Marsh Road, near Coltranes Mill and 8 miles east-southeast of High Point.
The USGS reports the earthquake at a magnitude 2.2.
Earthquakes of magnitudes 1 through 3 are typically "not felt except by a very few under especially favorable conditions," according to the USGS.
Many people, however, contacted FOX8 and emergency services to report sounds or a loud boom at about that time.
One viewer wrote, "Just minutes ago I could hear a rumble outside my house followed by a something that shook the house."
