Did you feel that? Magnitude 2.2 earthquake rocks Piedmont Triad

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Did you feel that?

At about 12:32 a.m. Tuesday morning, an earthquake shook the Piedmont Triad, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake was centered about 3 miles below the area of Frazier Marsh Road, near Coltranes Mill and 8 miles east-southeast of High Point.

Did you hear a BOOM this morning, just after midnight? A 2.2 earthquake was recorded by USGS near High Point. It wasn't enough to feel shaking, but the shifting rock 3.1 miles below the surface made a sound that residents said sounded like an explosion. pic.twitter.com/Y7we1lKC57 — 🌬 Emily Byrd (@Em_I_Am) March 26, 2019

The USGS reports the earthquake at a magnitude 2.2.

Earthquakes of magnitudes 1 through 3 are typically "not felt except by a very few under especially favorable conditions," according to the USGS.

Many people, however, contacted FOX8 and emergency services to report sounds or a loud boom at about that time.

One viewer wrote, "Just minutes ago I could hear a rumble outside my house followed by a something that shook the house."

*laying in the dark and i hear a loud explosion and my furniture starts shifting, things are falling off the furniture/walls* *calls communications* RANDOLPH COUNTY & GUILFORD COUNTY JUST EXPERIENCED AN EARTHQUAKE!!! — »ivez❁⋒ (@lil_ivez) March 26, 2019

@HighPointPolice Just heard what sounded like a loud, deep, rumbling explosion. Shook the townhouse. about 12:36. Off of Eastchester Dr. — Ralph Woodin (@rwoodin) March 26, 2019