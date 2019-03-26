‘Davie County Bigfoot’ gets national attention

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. -- The rural area south of Mocksville is normally a peaceful place, but in recent months a flood of phone calls about the “Davie County Bigfoot” prompted national headlines.

“When the news started, it spread all over the United States,” said local businessman Jeff Hursey, who likes to carve wood using his chainsaw, including a life size bigfoot. “I think it was 9 feet from the bottom of the stump.”

It’s not the size that’s grabbed attention but the eyes.

“The eyes are thumbtacks with reflective tape,” he said. “People were calling in saying the eyes were glowing red.”

When Hursey put this carving along Pine Ridge Road, he never dreamed it would become an internet sensation. He erected an information center to help tell the story and even created a "Davie Bigfoot" Facebook page.