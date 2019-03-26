Bomb builder discovers historic connection with college roommate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

One man's grandfather helped build the first atomic bomb. The other man's grandfather was in Hiroshima, Japan when that bomb fell.

They discovered their historic connection when they were randomly assigned as roommates in graduate school.

Andrew Keiper and Kei Ito decided they would draw on the heritage and create an art exhibition called Archives Aflame.

It uses light, sound and pictures to explore the building of the atomic bomb, and what happened when the United States dropped off the bomb in Japan.

You can see the exhibition at the Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art in Winston-Salem for free.