Bomb builder discovers historic connection with college roommate

Posted 10:44 am, March 26, 2019, by , Updated at 10:51AM, March 26, 2019

One man's grandfather helped build the first atomic bomb. The other man's grandfather was in Hiroshima, Japan when that bomb fell.

They discovered their historic connection when they were randomly assigned as roommates in graduate school.

Andrew Keiper and Kei Ito decided they would draw on the heritage and create an art exhibition called Archives Aflame.

It uses light, sound and pictures to explore the building of the atomic bomb, and what happened when the United States dropped off the bomb in Japan.

You can see the exhibition at the Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art in Winston-Salem for free.

