× 5 juveniles arrested after shots fired into homes in Davidson County

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Five juveniles have been arrested after shots were fired in to homes in Davidson County, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

On Sunday, sheriff’s investigators came to two homes in southern Davidson County after reports of shots fired into the homes.

On Monday, the sheriff’s office arrested five juveniles, all males, for shooting into an occupied dwelling and conspiracy to commit murder of an adult.

The sheriff’s office did not give specific addresses where the shootings happened.