3 arrested after woman kidnapped, assaulted and robbed in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Three people have been arrested after a kidnapping, assault and robbery in Randolph County, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

On Monday at 2:57 a.m., deputies came to Rising View Way after a report of a prowler.

On scene, deputies met with a victim who said she was there because she needed to use a phone to call for a ride.

The victim said before getting to Rising View Way, she was getting a ride from Kelly Jean Harvey Brower, 41, and Hank Tyson Smith, 38, both of Asheboro.

Brower allegedly told the victim they had to make a stop on Rising View Way and drove to an abandoned trailer.

The victim said a man, later identified as William George Bennett, 33, of Asheboro, walked out of the trailer with a black mask on holding a pistol.

The victim said she told Brower to leave but instead, Brower took the keys out of the ignition and got out of the car.

Bennett allegedly walked up to the window and told the victim to get out of the car, then stuck the pistol through the window and hit the victim in the face with it.

The victim told deputies Bennett opened the door, grabbed her by the hair, fired a shot in the air and pulled her out of the car.

Bennett allegedly put his knee on her throat and told Smith to go through her pockets.

The victim said they took money and her cellphone, got in the car and drove off, leaving her at the abandoned trailer.

At 4:12 p.m. Monday, the sheriff’s office found Brower and Smith.

Bennett was found and arrested on Tuesday at 2:55 p.m.

Brower is charged with felony possession counterfeit instrument, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, felony aid and abet armed robbery and felony second-degree kidnapping. She was given a $15,000 secured bond.

Smith is charged with misdemeanor carrying a concealed gun, felony aid and abet armed robbery and felony second-degree kidnapping. He was given a $15,000 secured bond.

Bennett is charged with felony robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony assault by strangulation, felony second-degree kidnapping, misdemeanor assault on a female, misdemeanor communicating threats and misdemeanor assault by pointing a gun. He was given a $500,000 secured bond.

Brower and Smith are scheduled to appear in court Wednesday. Bennett is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.