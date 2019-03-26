× 1 inmate still wanted, 4 in custody after escape from North Carolina jail

NASHVILLE, N.C. — The Nash County Sheriff’s Office is actively searching for one inmate who escaped from the Nash County Detention Center Monday night, WTVD reports.

David Viverette, 28, and Raheem Horne, 25, two other inmates who escaped, were taken into custody late Monday night.

Keonte Daeman Murphy, 23, and David Anthony Ruffin, 30, were captured early Tuesday morning.

Deputies are still trying to locate 22-year-old Laquaris Battle.

During a press conference Monday night, Sheriff Keith Stone said the inmates pulled the wiring apart on the fence of an exercise area, hopped two gates and then broke free.

“If you see something, notify us immediately,” Sheriff Stone said. “Lock your cars, lock your doors and if you see anything out of the way or you see a strange person walking around notify us immediately.

Those with any information on their whereabouts should call (252) 459-1510 for a possible $1,500 reward from the Nash County Sheriff’s Office.

Read more at WTVD.