Woman crashes into Dunkin' Donuts in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A driver crashed into a Burlington Dunkin’ Donuts after accidentally hitting the gas pedal on Sunday, according to police.

At about 7:18 p.m., officers responded to the Dunkin’ at 7526 South Church Street.

A woman was trying to park her 2012 Toyota Camry in a parking space when she pressed the gas instead of the brake pedal.

The car bolted forward, hitting a parked vehicle and smashing into the coffee shop.

The wreck caused $25,000 in damage to the Dunkin’ Donuts and $6,500 in damage to the vehicles.

No one was hurt, and the coffee shop remains open for business.

No alcohol or drug use was involved in this wreck, and police say the driver will not face charges.