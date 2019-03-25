Victim speaks after road rage incident in Burlington, ‘I don’t know what that guy was capable of’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A 53-year-old Burlington man has been charged after a road rage incident Sunday night in Burlington.

At about 11:20 p.m., officers responded to the area of University Drive and South Church Street in reference to a report of road rage.

The caller said they were in a 2001 Ford Mustang and were being chased by a 2012 Ford F-250 and that the driver of the F-250 had pointed a gun at them.

Evan Weckerly was driving the mustang with two passengers inside.

“I didn't have a feeling like I was going to die immediately but it was like I definitely have to go.” Weckerly said. “The first minute of us going 80 miles an hour down these main roads and him just not letting off, I think that's really when it hit me this guy is really going to do something.”

At 11:24 p.m., officers learned that Weckerly’s Mustang had crashed on Huffman Mill Road, striking a utility pole in front of Alamance Regional Medical Center while trying to evade the pursuing pickup truck.

The crash can be heard on the 911 call made by one of Weckerly’s passengers.

“Oh my god, I’m scared he is going to shoot,” the 911 caller said. “I’m really, really worried he is going to shoot.”

No one was injured.

Witnesses helped officers track down the suspect vehicle. Police arrested the driver at 11:40 p.m.

The driver of the Ford F-250 was identified as Brian Bunting of Burlington. Police said he had alcohol in his system and a gun at home matching the description the victims gave.

Bunting was charged with driving while impaired, hit and run, assault by pointing a gun, and communicating threats.

He was taken the Alamance County Jail and received a $25,000 unsecured bond.

“I don't know what that guy was capable of,” Weckerly said. “If we had stopped somewhere, maybe he would've open fire. If we slowed down, maybe he would've rammed us. “

