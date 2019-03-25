× Unoccupied car rolls into, kills 66-year-old woman in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — No one was in the car when it hit and killed a 66-year-old woman in Winston-Salem, police report.

At about 11:51 a.m. Monday, police responded to the 200 block of Olde Vineyard Court at Olde Vineyard Condominiums.

Officers determined a 2013 Kia Rio, with a manual drive transmission, was parked when it started rolling backward.

The car struck 66-year-old Linda Whitaker Idol, who lived at Olde Vineyard Condominiums. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Winston-Salem Police Department’s Traffic Enforcement Unit continues to investigate.