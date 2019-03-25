United Daughters of the Confederacy reacts to case surrounding monument’s relocation being continued

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Motions connected to the city of Winston-Salem’s relocated of the confederate monument which stood at the corner of Fourth and Liberty Streets for nearly 115 years won’t be heard for more than a month, after the case was once again brought in front of a judge on Monday.

The United Daughters of the Confederacy is asking a judge to force the city to put the monument back, after a crew hired by the city took the monument apart, before relocating it to a secure location in Guilford County for temporary safekeeping on March 12.

“Very sad,” said Sara Powell, of the monument’s relocation, to FOX8 on Monday. “It was just unfortunate.”

Powell detailed the UDC’s stance that the city did not act within the law in relocating the monument, citing North Carolina law. It is the UDC’s belief that the monument is a public one, being owned by Forsyth County.

“In 1905, the Daughters of the Confederacy gave the monument to the county,” she said.

However, Powell added that the UDC does not have documentation of the county’s ownership because it was gifted at a time where “word was their bond.”

“I don’t have proof of that, so in my mind I believe the County owns it,” she continued.

The city argues that having the monument downtown poses a public safety risk.

Winston-Salem City Attorney Angela Carmon said in court that the city felt “given the circumstances, it was free to move forward with the removal,” citing potential destruction. The monument was vandalized in August 2017, and on or around Christmas Day 2018.

United Daughters of the Confederacy Attorney James David told Judge Stanley Allen he wanted the motion of a preliminary injunction to be heard, adding that “justice has been delayed at the hands of the defendants,” referring to the city, Forsyth County and Winston Courthouse, LLC.

However, Allen cited procedural due process when he decided it was fair to both sides to continue the case to April 29.

“It was a little disappointing that we have to continue it, but we will deal with it as it is,” Powell said.

The city of Winston-Salem plans to relocate the monument to Salem Cemetery, where there are 36 Confederate graves, according to Mayor Allen Joines.