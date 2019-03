Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CASWELL COUNTY, N.C. — Two people were sent to the hospital after a small plane crash in Caswell County, the sheriff's office reports.

Sunday evening, deputies responded after a two-seat, single-engine Cessna airplane crashed in the Blanch community off Blanch Road.

Both the pilot and the passenger had to be extricated from the plane.

A viewer managed to capture video of the plane moments before the crash.