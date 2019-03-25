Suspect arrested after man walking in Winston-Salem injured in drive-by shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A suspect was arrested after a man walking along a street in Winston-Salem was shot and injured by someone in a car.

Daetreon Davontae Jacquel Harris, 22, was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, discharging a firearm within city limits, possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police were called to the 1400 block of Hattie Avenue at about 3:15 p.m. Sunday where the victim said someone in a burgundy Volvo shot at him.

Tyrell Devonte Boyd, 21, of Winston-Salem, was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition after being shot twice, according to Winston-Salem police.

The suspect started shooting at him while driving down Hattie Avenue, according to the victim.

Police said Boyd was hit twice and ran into a home on Hattie Avenue to escape the shooting.

Anyone with any information can call Winston-Salem police at (336) 727-2800.