Police identify victim in Mizell Road homicide in Greensboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police have identified the victim in an early morning homicide in Greensboro.

Alphonso J. H. Darwin, 34, of Greensboro, was shot and killed, according to a police report.

At about 4 a.m. Monday, officers responded to a shooting at Brannon Park Apartments on the 3800 block of Mizell Road.

When officers arrived, they found the victim who appeared to be suffering from a gunshot wound.

Despite efforts to save the victim's life, he died.

Hours earlier, another person was killed on the southern side of the city in an unrelated homicide, police report.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous and may result in a reward up to $2,000.