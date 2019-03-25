Police identify teenager who died after shooting in Greensboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Police have identified a teenager who died after a shooting in Greensboro late Sunday night.

James David Currie, 17, of Greensboro, was found with a gunshot wound after police were called to the 500 block of East Montcastle Drive at about 10:40 p.m.

Efforts were made to save the victim's life, but the victim died. He was a senior at Dudley High School.

Hours later, at about 4 a.m. Monday, police responded to another deadly shooting at at Brannon Park Apartments on the 3800 block of Mizell Road.

Alphonso J. H. Darwin, 34, of Greensboro, was identified as the victim in that shooting. Greensboro police confirmed that the homicides are not related.

Anyone with any information can call Greensboro police at (336) 373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.

Police report these mark Greensboro's 11th and 12th homicides of 2019.

