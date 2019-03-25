Police arrest man after gunshots fired at home, car in High Point

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. – Police have arrested a man after gunshots were fired at a home and a car in High Point.

Rodney D. Hines, 25 of High Point, faces multiple charges including two counts of vandalism and discharging a firearm in city limits.

Officers were called to a home at 1414 R C Baldwin shortly before 4:30 p.m. Sunday where the victim told police someone shot at her vehicle.

Arriving officers determined that the vehicle and the neighboring home, 1418 RC Baldwin, had both been hit by gunfire.

Police believe that 1418 RC Baldwin was the intended target. Nobody was hurt in the shooting. Police found the suspect the next day and arrested him.

He also faces charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and resist, delay and obstruct a police officer.

35.957810 -79.986473