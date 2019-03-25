Overnight shootings in Greensboro leave 2 dead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two homicides happened overnight in Greensboro, according to police.

At about 4 a.m. Monday, officers responded to a robbery and shooting at Brannon Park Apartments on the 3800 block of Mizell Road.

Police say a suspect broke into a home before pulling the trigger.

When officers arrived, they found a person who appeared to be suffering from a gunshot wound.

Despite efforts to save the victim's life, the victim died.

This sign is located at the front of the Brannon Park Apartments, advising residents to report suspicious activity. Police say this homicide started as a home invasion. pic.twitter.com/avfUQxyEfq — Lindsay Tuman (@LindsayOnTV) March 25, 2019

Hours earlier, another person was killed on the southern side of the city, police report.

At about 10:40 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 500 block of E. Montcastle Drive.

At the scene, they found a person suffering from a gunshot wound.

Efforts were made to save the victim's life, but the victim died.

Officers have not yet released the names of the victims and continue to investigate.

Greensboro police have not indicated that the homicides are related.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous and may result in a reward up to $2,000.

Police report these mark Greensboro's 11th and 12th homicides of 2019.