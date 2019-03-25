× Manhunt underway for 5 inmates who escaped North Carolina jail, including 2 sex offenders

NASHVILLE, N.C. — A manhunt is underway for five inmates who escaped from a North Carolina jail, including two registered sex offenders.

WTVD reported that authorities are currently looking for Raheem Horne, 25, Laquaris Battle, 22, David Viverrette, 28, David Ruffin, 30, and Keonte Murphy, 23.

The inmates allegedly escaped from the Nash County Detention Center.

Ruffin and Murphy are both sex offenders. Ruffin was convicted in 2009 of indecent liberties with a minor in Nash County. He was 20 and the victim was 15.

Murphy was convicted of indecent liberties with a minor in 2014. He was 17 and the victim was 11.

Horne was due in court on charges including first-degree burglary and common law robbery.

Information was not immediately available on Viverrette and Battle.

Anyone who has seen any of the suspects can call the Nash County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 459-1510.