Man wanted, charged with stealing woman's van by pretending to be boyfriend's friend

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A man is wanted for allegedly stealing a woman’s van by pretending to be a friend of her boyfriend, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

On Sunday, deputies responded to the 10000 block of US 200 Business.

Richard “Rocky” Anthony Vestal Jr., 30, of Asheboro, allegedly came to the victim’s work, Holiday Tours, and told the victim’s boss that he was the victim’s boyfriend and needed to borrow the keys to her gold 2000 Nissan Quest.

When her boss relayed the message, the victim went to meet the visitor, expecting her boyfriend.

Vestal told the victim that her boyfriend gave him permission to borrow the van, and the victim handed over the keys at about 2:30 p.m.

The victim’s boyfriend later told deputies he never gave Vestal permission to borrow the van, and he had only known Vestal for about a week.

He added that Vestal had previously asked about the van, which he thought was odd.

Holiday Tours captured the incident on a security camera.

The sheriff’s office reports Vestal stands at 6-foot, 1-inch tall and weighs about 165 pounds. He has hazel eyes and a tattoo on his neck of the word Skyler.

Deputies report Vestal arrived in a gold or tan Dodge Neon car driven by a younger, white man with medium length brown hair.

Deputies determined he was staying in room 5 at Ritchie’s Motel on Randleman Road, but they were unable to find the van.

The sheriff’s office issued warrants for Vestal’s arrest on charges of felony larceny of a motor vehicle and felony possession of a stolen vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or Vestal’s location is asked to call 9-1-1 or call the Crime Stoppers tip line at (336) 672-CRIME or 7463 to remain anonymous.