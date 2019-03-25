× Man hurt in fatal crash in Rural Hall continues to recover in hospital, family says he has a ‘high chance of survival’

RURAL HALL, N.C. – The passenger in a wreck that killed one woman in Rural Hall continues to recover in the hospital days after the crash.

Jacy Swaim, 18, of Danbury, died while Trey Swaim, 26, remains in the hospital, according to Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at about 4 p.m. Friday on Broad Street.

Authorities said the victims were in a car that pulled out in front of a tractor-trailer and was hit. Officials said Jacy Swaim was driving the car and Trey Swaim was a passenger.

Authorities said the driver of the tractor-trailer did everything he could to stop. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not hurt. No charges will be filed.

A family member told FOX8 that Trey Swaim has a high chance of survival.

Jacy Swaim’s funeral is planned for 11 a.m. Thursday at Hayworth-Miller in Rural Hall. Burial will be at 2 p.m. at Crestview cemetery.