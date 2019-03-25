× Juvenile charged with shooting, killing infant in North Carolina

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A juvenile has been charged after shooting and killing an infant Friday night, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said according to WTVD.

Officials said it happened in the 3100 block of Cricket Road around 7:30 p.m.

Deputies found a 21-day-old baby with a gunshot wound. The baby was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where it was pronounced deceased.

“We heard a woman coming outside just looking, she was screaming, hollering, on the ground pounding her hands, obviously devastated about something,” Rachel Ellison told WTVD. She was inside a home across the street at the time of the incident. “We kind of just walked over, offering help, ‘What’s going on? Is it urgent?’ It was obviously something bad.”

A juvenile is now in custody and has been charged with the death of the infant.

The sheriff said the juvenile and infant are not related.