Greensboro is making bumpy roads smooth again as part of $7.8 million road improvement project

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The City of Greensboro is making some bumpy roads smooth again. It's all part of a road improvement project and the city will spend $7.8 million dollars.

The resurfacing work has already begun on Industrial Avenue between South Elm and Flagstone streets. FOX8 spotted construction machines in the area Monday afternoon.

Lawndale Drive between Pisgah Church Road and Cottage Place will also see a facelift. Drivers who use this area are glad the city is making their currently bumpy ride smooth again.

"It’s really bad you got to try and swerve, and dodge potholes. It’s not good for your car. I mean, especially this side it would help us out a lot over here," said Naszeer Hill, a Greensboro driver.

The city will also repave other residentials road including Benbow Road and Church Street.

"I think it’ll be a great idea especially with them building a new highway coming off and everything so it’s going to be even more traffic," said Torrey Reid, another Greensboro driver.

Drivers are urged to be cautious during the work and to expect delays as work continues.

The city plans to complete the resurfacing project along Lawndale Drive and Industrial Avenue by April 12th. The entire project in other areas will be complete by October.