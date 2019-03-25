Fire crews rescue about 30 cats from raging house fire in Virginia

Photo Gallery
GALAX, Va. — If you think it’s impressive when a firefighter rescues a cat from a tree, wait until you hear this.
A Virginia fire department rescued about 30 cats from a burning house on Sunday. The Galax Fire Department shared the whole story on Facebook.
At about 4:31 a.m., Galax fire crews woke up to respond to a fire at 235 Waugh Drive.
The two people inside heard the fire and were able to get out, but about 30 cats were still inside.
Heavy fire was visible from the front of the single-story, wood-frame structure as a search team went in from the back of the home.
Over the course of about 15 minutes, the team hunted for the pets, searching every corner, and rescued more than two and a half dozen cats.
Some of the cats suffered from severe smoke inhalation, so two people with Galax-Grayson EMS gave them oxygen and took care of them until veterinarians with Healing Springs Animal Hospital could get to the scene.
Three of the cats were in very bad shape and were taken back to the animal hospital for treatment.
The rest were brought to the Galax Fire Department before they were sent to the city animal shelter.
At the end of the day, every cat made it out alive.
Fire crews spent an additional hour and a half overhauling and salvaging at the site and were able to saved about half of the structure and its contents.
The Red Cross stepped in to help the people displaced by the fire.
“They will need your prayers and assistance to get back on their feet and to begin caring for their animals again, most of which were being taken care of as rescues,” the fire department said. “Could not be more proud of all the responding agencies as they worked together to bring a positive outcome to this devastating fire!”