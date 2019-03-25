Fire crews rescue about 30 cats from raging house fire in Virginia

GALAX, Va. — If you think it’s impressive when a firefighter rescues a cat from a tree, wait until you hear this.

A Virginia fire department rescued about 30 cats from a burning house on Sunday. The Galax Fire Department shared the whole story on Facebook.

At about 4:31 a.m., Galax fire crews woke up to respond to a fire at 235 Waugh Drive.

The two people inside heard the fire and were able to get out, but about 30 cats were still inside.

Heavy fire was visible from the front of the single-story, wood-frame structure as a search team went in from the back of the home.

Over the course of about 15 minutes, the team hunted for the pets, searching every corner, and rescued more than two and a half dozen cats.

Some of the cats suffered from severe smoke inhalation, so two people with Galax-Grayson EMS gave them oxygen and took care of them until veterinarians with Healing Springs Animal Hospital could get to the scene.