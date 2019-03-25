× Fast food cashier in High Point wins $200,000 lottery prize

HIGH POINT, N.C. – Elizabeth Goss of High Point says Sunday turned out to be the day she’s been waiting for when she got a “mega” win of $200,000 on a lottery ticket.

Goss stopped at the F&B Mart on North Main Street in High Point to get gas and tried her luck again with one of her favorite games, Mega Bucks.

“I’ve always thought that one day I would win that $200,000,” Goss said, according to a press release from the North Carolina Education Lottery. “And yesterday was the day.”

Goss, who works at a fast food restaurant as a cashier, said she was still in the store by herself when she saw the prize on her ticket.

“It felt funny,” she said. “I thought, ‘Oh, Lord, I’m going to have a heart attack right in here.’ I just felt funny.”

Goss claimed her prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $141,501.

She said she planned to pay off her car loan, pay all her bills, and then buy some new furniture.