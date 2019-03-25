× One person sent to hospital after head-on collision on NC 49 in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — EMS took one person to the hospital after a head-on collision on N.C. 49, according to Rockingham County dispatch.

The crash happened near Goldston Road near Ramseur at about 7:33 a.m., not far from Eastern Randolph High School, N.C. Department of Transportation reports.

Troopers shut down the road in both directions.

The road is expected to remain closed until about 9:30 a.m.