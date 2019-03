HIGH POINT, N.C. — A crash on Hwy. 311 in High Point Monday morning is causing traffic delays.

The crash involves a tractor-trailer and an SUV.

The collision happened at Interstate 74 West at Johnson Street under the bridge.

All westbound traffic is being exited onto Johnson Street.

The tractor-trailer is lodged into the guardrail. Highway Patrol tells FOX8 they are not sure when the road will reopen.

No word on injuries.

