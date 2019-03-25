‘Caitlin Can’t Remember’ – episode 8: Greensboro teen going through life with anterograde amnesia after sports accident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When Caitlin Little suffered from a traumatic brain injury that left her with anterograde amnesia, her parents looked everywhere for answers.

“It’s just going to take some time,” every doctor told them. Some said three weeks, some said three months … one even said it might be longer.

“I realized when we got to about the six-month point and she hadn't really improved much from, from that point forward that we were pretty much on our own,” says her father, Chris. “And that's when it became very, very real.”

They couldn’t just wait to see if she healed on her own so the Little’s invested in things like a hyperbaric oxygen chamber that they keep in the work building Chris has, out back.

“We first saw that high-level athletes were using it,” says Chris. If it was good enough for a million dollar athlete, he figured it was good enough for his athletic daughter, who had received the injury when another runner accidently hit Caitlin in the head during a cross-country practice.

Part of the problem is that so few people have seen anything like what Caitlin is going through.

“Her case is amongst the most rare that I think you could see in my profession or any that deals with the neurologic system,” says chiropractor, Chad McIntyre, who specializes in working the uppermost bones in the spinal column.

“It's not about the bones, itself, it's really about what's inside, there,” says Dr. McIntyre. “And if the brain stem is compromised, it's the hub of the entire nervous system. It acts like the cell tower in a phone network, regulating the communication between the various different parts of the brain and the brain and the rest of the body. So, if it becomes compromised, then any various part of the body can function abnormally, breakdown, become unhealthy.”

See what Dr. McIntyre found in this edition of the Buckley Report.

Click here for episode 7.

Click here for episode 6.

Click here for episode 5.

Click here for episode 4.

Click here for episode 3.

Click here for episode 2.

Click here for episode 1.

Subscribe to the Caitlin Can’t Remember podcast in the iTunes store or Google Play and get updates on Caitlin’s condition and her family’s search for answers, or you can just click on the podcast player below.