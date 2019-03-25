× Burlington man charged after road rage incident; witnesses help police track down suspect vehicle

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A 53-year-old Burlington man has been charged after a road rage incident Sunday night in Burlington.

At about 11:20 p.m., officers responded to the area of University Drive and South Church Street in reference to a report of road rage.

The caller said they were in a 2001 Ford Mustang and were being chased by a 2012 Ford F-250 and that the driver of the F-250 had pointed a gun at them.

At 11:24 p.m. officers learned that the Mustang had crashed on Huffman Mill Road, striking a utility pole in front of Alamance Regional Medical Center while trying to evade the pursuing pickup truck.

No one was injured during the crash.

Witnesses helped officers track down the suspect vehicle. Police arrestes the driver at 11:40 p.m.

The driver of the Ford F-250 was identified as Brian Bunting of Burlington. He was charged with driving while impaired, hit and run, assault by pointing a gun, and communicating threats.

Bunting was taken the Alamance County Jail and received a $25,000 unsecured bond.