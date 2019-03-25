× Barnes & Noble releases statement after North Carolina teen accused of shooting pellet gun inside store, hurting 2 people

CARY, N.C. — An 18-year-old man is accused of walking into a Barnes & Noble bookstore in Cary and firing a pellet gun.

WTVD reported that Jonathan Kyle Courtney, 18, of Cary, was charged with two counts of felony assault with a deadly weapon and one count of discharging a barreled weapon into an occupied property.

Cary police responded to a report of an active shooter at the Barnes and Noble at 760 SE Maynard at about 7 p.m. Friday.

Two people were hit, a man and a woman, who were both taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to Cary police.

Police said Courtney was taken into custody while trying to escape. He could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

Barnes & Noble released the following statement Monday about the shooting:

“Friday’s incident is yet another example of the violence to which increasing numbers of American citizens have been subjected to. We feel terrible about the people who were injured, and for the entire community of Cary, including the booksellers who were in our store. We thank the local police for their quick work in apprehending the suspect and we will continue to cooperate fully as they continue their investigation. Until further notice, we will provide security personnel during the hours our store is open.”