Baby boom! 9 nurses in hospital’s labor unit expecting at same time

PORTLAND, Maine — Nine nurses at a hospital’s labor unit are expecting to have babies within the next few months.

WMTW reported that the nurses all work at Maine Medical Center and are due between April and July.

"After each one of us started to say, 'We're pregnant,' I think it was a happier announcement each time, and we're all there for each other," said nurse Erin Grenier.

All but one of the nurses were in a photo that was widely shared on social media. The nurses said they plan to be there for each others' deliveries.

"It's really nice coming to work and seeing other people who are just as pregnant and watching their bellies pop and just talking about these experiences that we are going through together," said nurse Amanda Spear.