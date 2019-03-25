× 1 dead after shooting in Greensboro; homicide investigation underway

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person died after a shooting in Greensboro Sunday night, according to police.

At about 10:40 p.m., officers responded to the 500 block of Montcastle Drive.

At the scene, they found a person suffering from a gunshot wound.

Despite attempts to save the victim’s life, the victim died.

Officers have not yet released the victim’s name and continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous and may result in a reward up to $2,000.

Police report this marks Greensboro’s 11th homicide of 2019.