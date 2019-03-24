× Shooting inside theater at Concord Mills Mall happened after an argument over seating

CONCORD, N.C. – Concord police said they are investigating after a person was shot in the AMC Theaters at the Concord Mills Mall Sunday evening.

Police told WSOC that the male victim was rushed to the hospital with what appears to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities said the shooting happened after an argument over seating in the theater and was not an active shooter situation.

It is believed the suspect and the victim did not know each other, according to police.

Concord police said an early investigation indicates the suspect is no longer in the mall.

Officials said the suspect is described as a man with short dreads wearing a black and white striped shirt and said to be with a woman.

Authorities said the mall will be closing at this time.

No other information has been released.

Anyone with any information can call the Concord Police Department at (704) 920-5000.

35.369009 -80.721971