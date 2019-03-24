× Second Parkland shooting survivor kills himself, police confirm

PARKLAND, Florida – A second Parkland shooting survivor has died from self-inflicted causes, according to the Miami Herald.

Investigators told the newspaper that a current Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student died in “an apparent suicide” on Saturday night.

The name and age of the student has not been released.

The news comes about a week after recent Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School graduate, Sydney Aiello, took her own life.

Aiello, 19, was close friends with Meadow Pollack, one of the 17 students killed when a gunman opened fire inside the Parkland, Florida school last year, WFOR in Miami reported.

Aiello’s mother said her daughter suffered with “survivor’s guilt” and had recently been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder.