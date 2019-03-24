Second Parkland shooting survivor kills himself, police confirm

Thousands gathered for an evening vigil at Pine Trails Park in Parkland, Florida to remember those where were killed and injured in the shooting, on February 15, 2018 in Parkland, Florida. (Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

PARKLAND, Florida – A second Parkland shooting survivor has died from self-inflicted causes, according to the Miami Herald.

Investigators told the newspaper that a current Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student died in “an apparent suicide” on Saturday night.

The name and age of the student has not been released.

The news comes about a week after recent Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School graduate, Sydney Aiello, took her own life.

Aiello, 19, was close friends with Meadow Pollack, one of the 17 students killed when a gunman opened fire inside the Parkland, Florida school last year, WFOR in Miami reported.

Aiello’s mother said her daughter suffered with “survivor’s guilt” and had recently been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder.

