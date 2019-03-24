Replacing trees damaged in storms in Greensboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Large, stately oak trees can add a bit of character to any neighborhood. Sadly, frequent storms and wind destroyed so many providers of shade and natural beauty.

Christina Larson is the owner of Guilford Garden Center in Greensboro. To help homeowners replace damaged oak trees, she created the Greensboro Oaks Project.

"We didn't make any money on it," said Larson. "We just felt it was important to give back to the community and help folks replant what had been lost through all of the storms."

During the winter, the garden center took orders for red and white oak trees. Now that spring is here, all 170 hard-to-find oak trees are here.

"For a lot of folks, they are fond memories of their childhood," Larson said. "The big shade trees are so hard to find now at garden centers."

Homeowner David Craft has been eagerly awaiting the arrival of the oak trees since early January. He is at the nursery loading the bed of his pickup truck with six oak trees.

"It's pretty exciting," Craft said. "I am good friends with Christina and I bug her once a week 'Are the trees in yet? Are the trees in yet?’ I think the weather messed the grower a little bit,” said Craft.

With a break in the rainy weather, Craft is ready to take his trees home and plant.

"I've been planting trees since I was a kid with my dad," Craft added. "So, jumping on a shovel and putting it in the ground is something I've done a lot."

Out of the six trees Craft has purchased, three will go into a park that's near his home.

The Greensboro Oaks Project was also a fundraiser for Greensboro beautiful. The Guilford Garden Center will donate $850 to the civic organization so they can continue their community enhancement programs.