Police searching for parents of child found on South Carolina highway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. — Horry County police are asking the public’s help in locating the parents of a child found on Highway 9 in South Carolina Saturday night, according to WTVD.

Authorities say the child was found around 7:30 p.m. Saturday on Highway 9 near Marlowe Circle in the Longs area of Horry County.

Based on where the child was found, authorities believe this case may carry across the North Carolina state line.

He is about 2 to 3 years old and could not answer where he lived or who his parents were.

Authorities say as of Sunday morning, there have been no calls for a missing child in the area.

Anyone with information that may help identify this child or locate his parents is asked to call Horry County police at (843) 248-1520.