Police looking for man accused of robbing Winston-Salem convenience store with a knife

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Police are looking for a man accused of robbing a Winston-Salem convenience store with a knife.

Officers were called to the Speedway at 4019 Reynolda Road shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday where police said the suspect entered and demanded money and Newport cigarettes.

The suspect took the money and left. Nobody was hurt.

He has been described as about 5-foot-7-inches and between 35 and 40 years old, wearing a neon yellow hooded sweatshirt, a dark grey toboggan, blue jeans and grey work gloves.

Anyone with any information can call Winston-Salem police at (336) 727-2800.

